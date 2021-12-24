Both Independent grocers and Shoppers Drug Mart are among the latest Covid-19 exposure risk locations in Yellowknife identified by public health officials.

They include:

Williams Electronics on Dec. 21 from 3 to 3:30 p.m. and Dec. 22 from 4 to 4:30 p.m.;

Rochdi’s Independent Grocer on Dec. 21 from 2:30 to 3:15 p.m.;

Shoppers Drug Mart on Dec. 22, 4:30 to 5 p.m.;

Glen’s Your Independent Grocer on Dec. 22 from 5 to 5:30 p.m.

There is also a workplace outbreak at the Canadian North office and hangar. The exposure notice for that location runs from Dec. 17 to 23, all day each day.

“Yellowknife Public Health is following up with all known contacts,” the Department of Health’s Covid-19 exposure notice website reads. “If you think you should have received communication from Yellowknife Public Health but have not, please isolate immediately, arrange for testing and contact Yellowknife Public Health to receive further advice” at 867-767-9120.

Unvaccinated people who attended any of those locations at those times are to “immediately isolate and contact Yellowknife Public Health for testing.”

Fully vaccinated individuals are required to self-monitor for symptoms, refrain from attending gatherings, avoid high-risk activities and get tested on day four, or anytime if symptoms develop.