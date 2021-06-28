On June 28, NWT’s chief electoral officer Nicole Latour issued a writ of election for the electoral district of Monfwi, Elections NWT said in a news release.

The writ was issued to Harriet Koyina, the Monfwi returning officer, starting the 29-day nomination and campaign period to elect an MLA for that district.

The issuance comes more than three weeks after long-serving Monfwi MLA Jackson Lafferty resigned his seat on June 4. Lafferty served for 16 years in four assemblies as MLA, deputy premier, minister of education, culture and employment; minister responsible for official languages and minister responsible for the workers’ safety and compensation commission.

Jackson said he plans to run in the election for Grand Chief of the Tlicho Government.

RELATED REPORTING: Monfwi MLA Jackson Lafferty resigns

Advertisement

The office of the Returning Officer is now open in the Friendship Centre in Behchoko where electors can register to vote or update their voter registration.

Nomination papers will be accepted from June 28 until 2 p.m. on July 2.

If more than one person is nominated for candidacy, an ordinary poll will be held in Behchoko, Edzo, Gameti, Wekweeti and Whati on July 27.

Electors can also cast a ballot before July 27 at the office of the Returning Officer in Behchoko, during office hours from July 5 until July 24. Any registered elector from the five Monfwi communities can vote in the office of the returning officer.

Gameti, Wekweeti and Whati will also have an early voting opportunity as advance polls will be held in each community on July 20 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Electors who are away on polling day or unable to attend one of the early voting opportunities may also apply for a mail-in absentee ballot. Electors must apply for that ballot.

Applications for the ballot will be available until July 17 at 2 p.m. and can be accessed on the Elections NWT portal.

Electors can contact the Returning Officer at (867) 446-6121 or by email ro_monfwi@electionsnwt.ca.

Other inquiries can be sent to info@electionsnwt.ca or by calling (867) 669-1212.