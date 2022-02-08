Safe Workplace, a new health and safety program that recognizes employers for their safety performance, is being rolled out by the Workers’ Safety and Compensation Commission (WSCC).

“I encourage all Safe Workplace employers to share and celebrate their safety achievements with their employees, customers, clients, and industry peers,” said Paulie Chinna, the minister responsible for the WSCC in the Northwest Territories.

Registered WSCC employers can check their program status after handing in their annual payroll report (APR) for 2022, which is due by Feb. 28.

Qualifications for the program include having no issues with WSCC accounts and assessment payments, no outstanding directions from the WSCC with regards to workplace inspection, no convictions under safety acts or workplace-related fatalities in the past year and being below a class average for time loss for accepted workplace injuries or illnesses claims.

Employers who qualify and are recognized by a third party occupational health and safety program in the NWT or Nunavut are deemed an “advanced safe workplace” and considered leaders in the safety field.

WSCC can assist those unqualified by identifying areas that the employer needs to look at and pointing them in the right direction.

The program comes as a result of feedback from employers, occupational health and safety representatives and local government, among others.