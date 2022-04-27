The Workers’ Safety and Compensation Commission (WSCC) laid seven charges against Arctic Canada Construction Ltd. (ARCAN) on April 19.

ARCAN is alleged to have violated the Safety Act and Occupational Health and Safety Regulations.

This includes, but is not limited to, ”failure to properly train and supervise workers and non-compliance with regulatory requirements for the use of aerial devices,” according to the WSCC.

The charges were filed following an investigation by WSCC safety officers regarding an incident that occurred on April 22, 2021 at a worksite in Fort Simpson.

A telehandler — a raised work platform — being used by two workers became unbalanced and hit the ground, causing injury to one of the workers who was thrown from the equipment onto the ground.

The workers were using the machine to maneuver a handrail for a staircase.

ARCAN’s first court appearance in this matter is scheduled for June 8 in Fort Simpson.