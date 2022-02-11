The Northwest Territories Power Corporation (NTPC) faces 11 charges under the territory’s Safety Act related to the death of a Yellowknife employee in 2021.

Michael Chinna died in hospital from injuries he sustained at the Jackfish powerplant March 5, 2021. He was 39. According to the Workplace Safety and Compensation Commission (WSCC), a buildup of ice near an overhead door fell and struck him.

As a result the NTPC is “is charged with multiple counts alleging violations of the Safety Act and Occupational Health and Safety Regulations, including failure to safely maintain the facility, failure to ensure the health and safety of all persons at the facility and failure to correct unsafe conditions at the plant as well as other offences,” according to the WSCC.

The NTPC is scheduled to make a first appearnce in court in Yellowknife to answer to the charges March 29.

The charges, which were filed Feb. 8, have not been proven in court.