The largest number of new Covid-19 infections ever recorded in one day in the Northwest Territories has prompted the chief public health officer to recommend remote learning for students and remote work for those who are able.

Dr. Kami Kandola said 170 new cases were recorded in the last 24 hours with community transmission likely taking place in six communities including Yellowknife, Ndilo, Dettah, Aklavik, Behchoko, Fort Providence, Whati and Hay River. She assumes all new cases are caused by the Omicron variant.

Kandola said in a news release issued Thursday evening, Jan. 6, that she expects more communities to be added to that list.

She said her “updated strong recommendations” are for schools in those communities to pivot to remote learning and for “large employers” to allow their employees to work from home where possible.

“Slowing the spread can help reduce the impact on our health-care system as it reduces the potential number of residents requiring medical assistance in a short period of time,” Kandola said. “If you are sick, stay home. If you are diagnosed … isolate in the place you are staying. If you are hosting a friend or family member in your home, please allow them to isolate with you if they become sick or diagnosed with Covid-19.”