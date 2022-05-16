The royals are officially on their way to Yellowknife.

The organisers of the 2022 R0yal Tour of Canada have confirmed the dates and location of their Yellowknife stops.

The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall will arrive in Yellowknife on May 19.

At 2 p.m. they will depart for the Dettah community, approximately 25 kilometres outside of Yellowknife.

At 2:35 p.m. they will arrive in Dettah and join a feeding-the-fire ceremony, which is open to the public.

Prince Charles will connect with local Elders and chiefs while Camilla will visit Kaw Tay Whee School.

