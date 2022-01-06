The territorial government announced a slew of new exposure sights in Yellowknife, Jan. 5 which include both in-bound flights and community spread.

SEE: NWT Covid-19 Exposure Locations

Those who are unvaccinated and have been exposed to Covid-19 are to immediately self-isolate and contact Yellowknife Public Health to arrange for a test.

Those with all their shots are advised to monitor themselves for Covid-19 symptoms, avoid gatherings and high-risk activities and arrange to be tested on day four, or as soon they notice symptoms.

Yellowknife now has 251 active cases—54 were reported in the last 24 hours—according to the GNWT’s Covid-19 dashboard. This regional data includes the communities of Fort Resolution and Łútsël K’é.

There are 395 active cases in the NWT, 291 of them reported in the last seven days.

The territory is reporting no new hospital admissions or deaths.