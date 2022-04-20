The final event in the 2022 Yellowknife Artists Co-Operative (YAC) Festival was dismantling the geodesic dome.

The dome, erected on Great Slave Lake, was home to seven arts-based activities that ran April 6 to 10.

The dome hosted more than 120 people in total over seven events during the festival, including a performance by Bella Dance Academy and The Time is Now peaceful rally. Photo courtesy of Roland Laufer

Events included a showcase by Bella Dance Academy, The Time is Now peaceful rally, Shakers comedy night and midnight yoga.

“One of the highlights was seeing 60 children from Bella Dance Academy dancing their hearts out on the ice, and incorporating slippery movements into their routine. It was completely uplifting,” said YAC treasurer Roland Laufer.

The YK Artist Co-operative erected this geodesic dome on Great Slave Lake. Photo courtesy of Roland Laufer

“Another was the Shakers comedy night which was organized in three days, and had a full crowd. It was very impressive and showed how much people in Yellowknife participate in and have a need for the arts.”

YAC Festival 2022, which ran from April 6 to 10, was the first such festival for the Yellowknife’s Artist Co-Operative. Photo courtesy of Roland Laufer

Seven people attended the midnight yoga session on April 9, and it provided stunning visuals.

“It was beautiful to see the dome still up in the middle of the night and shadows moving inside,” said Laufer.

The festival, the first for the co-operative, presented a learning curve, including battling cold weather and high winds.

The dome took two people four days to erect, and more than five volunteers to take down on April 15. Photo courtesy of Roland Laufer

However, “Overall, it was a success,” said Laufer, adding that the biggest highlight was The Time is Now peaceful rally that explored Indigenous issues.

“The dome was a very personal atmosphere. Almost like we were invited into someone’s home,” said rally organizer, Shar Whillans. “We enjoyed it immensely. It felt like a private concert.”

The geodesic dome, seen here in pieces, boasted a diameter of 12 metres and cost around $7,000 to construct. Photo courtesy of Roland Laufer

The dome measures 12 metres in diameter and cost around $7,000 to build. It took five people, one dog and three-and-a-half hours to dismantle.

“We are hoping to raise more money to put on more art events, and this the dome was a very good start,” said Laufer.

The YAC’s next event is an open mic at the Elks Lodge on May 13 at 10:30 p.m.