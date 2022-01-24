Yellowknife’s reserve army unit has added 20 new beasts in the form of 2021 Ski-Doo snowmobiles that have been specially adapted for the military.

“(They’re) easier on fuel, much more powerful,” said Cpl. Dax Oshiro-Lucas, who trained on the 900cc two-seaters. “The best electric starter I’ve ever seen on a vehicle.”

Nine reservists from C Company, the Loyal Edmonton Regiment, are on pace to complete snowmobile training on Jan. 26. The five-day course was conducted over two weeks and will enhance the company’s ability to complete winter operations on snowmobiles — and have a little fun along the way.

“My plan was to get the new guys behind the snowmobiles and challenge them on the different obstacles and trails we had to offer,” said Master Cpl. Ryan Collier, who lead the course.

Cpl. Luke Spooner said he joined the reserve for opportunities like this.

“I’ve always wanted to learn to drive an army vehicle” he said.

In addition to issued winter clothing, the course participants wore commercial safety helmets.