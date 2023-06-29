The city recently started multiple summer road construction projects that can pose challenges for local business owners.

Dave Weaver, co-owner of Weaver and Devore, says of road construction: “Sometimes you need to give a little to get a little.” Kaicheng Xin/NNSL photo

“We probably noticed a little bit of a drop (in business),” said Dave Weaver, co-owner of Weaver and Devore, located on Weaver Drive, near Franklin Avenue. “But they’re still trying to keep the road open. If people want to come down, they can come down and see us. If you want to see progress, sometimes you need to give a little to get a little, and I’m looking forward to seeing (the road) after it’s complete.

Laurence Barbosa, co-owner of Wing Freak, which operates inside the Wildcat Cafe, was surprised that road construction on such a large scale would get underway just prior to prime summer tourism season. He estimated a 10-20 per cent drop in sales.

Erick Paz, the other co-owner of Wing Freak, said customers come to the Wildcat for its patio dining and great view of Great Slave Lake. With that in mind, rainy weather and smoke from wildfires were two other deterrents, he suggested.

Paz expressed his appreciation to customers who understood the situation and still came out to support the business. He said that road construction is something they can’t control. What the Wildcat Cafe is trying to do is bolster sales by increasing its exposure on social media and being more creative with its offerings by introducing special dishes each week that engage customers.

Seven projects in progress

According to the city’s website, a total of seven road construction-related projects are underway, including five paving projects. These include Jordan Road Phase 2, which includes new asphalt, curbs and sidewalks, which were removed during last year’s water and sewer upgrade; Wiley Road, Franklin Avenue from Weaver Drive to Bretzlaff Drive, and 50 Street also need full replacement of all paved surfaces, curb and sidewalk.

The other two projects are related to the Aquatic Centre and are happening at the entrance to that new building.

“The city thanks residents for their patience as the construction season gets underway and roads or lanes are closed to facilitate the work,” the municipality stated in a news release.

The city also reminded residents to be attentive to road signs and speed limits when passing through construction zones and to plan ahead when commuting as there could be delays due to construction.