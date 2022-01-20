The City of Yellowknife has laid out what the city manager calls an “ambitious” agenda for the coming year amid the uncertainty of the ongoing pandemic, although not on pace with last year.

On Jan. 17, the city’s Governance and Priorities Committee reviewed a memo from the administration with updates to the City’s 2019-2022 Objectives Action Plan. Introduced in 2019, the goals in this plan are divided into four categories: the economy, government efficiency and accountability, quality of life and land development and growth.

Of the 79 objectives that make up the plan, seven are complete, 51 are “on track” or “ongoing,” 19 are delayed, one is “on hold” and one is cancelled. Projects that are delayed include a renewal of the municipality’s tourism strategy, which has fallen behind because of the pandemic, and the plan to revitalize downtown.

Completed goals include amendments to the city’s building bylaw designed to promote energy efficiency, and the community plan for addressing climate change.

The memorandum also laid out the municipality’s top priorities for the year, along with timelines for the completion of each. Projects that are expected to be completed by the end of the year include an overhaul of the city’s business licence bylaw and construction of an arbour.

City manager Sheila Bassi-Kellett said that although the work plan for 2022 is “ambitious,” it will still be a step down from last year’s pace.

“We know that the pace of 2021 is not sustainable,” she said.

Not everyone was happy with the choice of priorities: “There’s certainly lots of things on there that are postponed, and when we ran (for council), I don’t think any of us really imagined that we’d be pushing our 23rd month of Covid,” said Coun. Niels Konge. “Are there things on that list that I personally wished were farther along? Absolutely. Am I gonna tell the administration what they are? No, because it is a little bit pointless.”

Bassi-Kellett said that even if some of the projects the city is pursuing might not seem like priorities, “There are pressures to advance things where we don’t always have the latitude to say, ‘We’re going to press pause on that one,’” she said.

She cited the construction of the new aquatic centre as an example. It requires significant oversight “that we can’t necessarily outsource or put on the backburner.”

Although leisure travel to the NWT is currently prohibited, Bassi-Kellett said it’s also important to prioritize projects like the new Visitor Information Centre so they can be ready for when tourism opens up again.