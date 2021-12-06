Yellowknifers are invited to attend three special Governance and Priorities Committee meetings to learn more about the City of Yellowknife’s draft budget for 2022.

The Committee will be holding meetings on Dec. 6, 7, and 8 at 5:30 p.m. to discuss the draft budget.

According to a document produced by the City, the priorities for the 2022 budget include investing in infrastructure, including roads and the sewer system; maintaining existing City services; and strengthening the economy, especially tourism, agriculture, and the promised polytechnic university.

The budget is expected to be adopted by Council at a meeting on Dec. 13. Residents can attend via webcast through the City’s website. A presentation showing the main highlights of the budget, which was presented at a council meeting on Nov. 8, is also available on the City’s website.