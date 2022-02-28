The City of Yellowknife will be making a decision on whether or not to remove the Proof of Vaccine Policy for city facilities at today’s City Council meeting today (Feb. 28), which begins at 7 p.m.

If passed, the policy will be removed in tandem with the Office of Chief Public Officer’s Northwest Territories Covid-19 Gathering Order, which is scheduled for March 1, 2022.

At the Governance and Priorities meeting, Feb. 28, chairperson Rebecca Alty called the upcoming vote by Council a “formal stamp of approval”on what is expected to be a straight-forward process.

“I’m just happy to see this taken away,” said Steve Payne, city councillor. “So we can get back to the start of being normal.”

City councillors Cynthia Mufandaedza, Shauna Morgan, Julian Morse, Mayor Rebecca Alty, and Robin Williams voted for approval the vaccine policy during the vote, while Steve Payne, Niels Konge, Rommel Silverio, and Stacie Smith voted against approval.