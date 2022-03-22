The Franco-Ténois flag is flying at full mast at city hall to acknowledge the francophone community in the NWT.

On March 21, around 11:50 a.m. Yellowknife Mayor Rebecca Alty, speaking in French, addressed the assembled crowd of close to 20 people.

“(It was) in recongnition of the francophone population well established in the community, sharing and developing life with the whole city,” said Maxence Jaillet, direction Médias ténois, who attended the event.

Linda Bussey, executive director of the Fédération franco-ténoise, collaborated with Alty on the ceremony.

“March 20 marked International Francophone Day. Every year there is a theme and this year it is ‘Tradition.’ Tradition is a great way to share your culture,” Bussey told Yellowknifer.

The white-and-blue Franco-Ténois flag depicts a curved line and a bear which symbolises freedom and nature in the NWT. The flag was adopted in Canada in 1992.

The francophone community in Yellowknife comprises approximately 3,000 people, including francophiles, and there are several ways to get involved with this community. For example, francophones can join the Francophone Cultural Association and the NWT Welcoming Centre (Bilingual Centre), said Bussey.

Jaillet encourages people to reach out they hear others talk French and come to events.

The next major event for the francophone community is the play Les Voisins at the Northern Arts and Cultural Centre on March 30 and 31.

he Northwest Territories