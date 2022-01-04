The City of Yellowknife has closed its recreation facilities in response to a new public health order.

On Tuesday, the NWT’s chief public health officer issued a new public health order that, among other things, suspended many indoor recreation activities, including swimming, winter sports, contact sports, and high-intensity fitness classes.

In response, the City of Yellowknife has temporarily closed the Ruth Inch Memorial Pool, the Multiplex, and the Yellowknife Community Arena. The Fieldhouse is also closed except for the indoor track, which will maintain its regular service hours.

The order is set to expire at 11:59 on Jan. 21, with the possibility of an extension.

The City is also suspending some public transport services in response to the closing of Yellowknife’s schools during the first week of January: The Public Transit Route B Express bus will only run at 8 a.m. in the morning until Jan. 10, or whenever schools reopen.

Information on specific recreational programs is available at www.yellowknife.ca/programs.