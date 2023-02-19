Skills Canada NWT has announced that the Dustin Pidborochynski Memorial Scholarship Fund has been transfered to the Yellowknife Community Foundation (YKCF).

The Dustin Pidborochynski Scholarship Fund was established in 2019 in memory of Dustin (Dusty) Pidborochynski to honour his life and vocation.

According to a news release from the YKCF on Wednesday, the transfer of the fund from Skills Canada NWT to YKCF will support the longevity of the fund and enhance its accessibility, for NWT students pursuing an apprenticeship and seeking scholarship opportunities.

Pidborochynski, a journeyman welder and supporter of the trades and apprenticeship programs, died just weeks after taking a job at Yellowknife’s St. Patrick High School as a welding instructor.

The release stated that family and friends said Pidborochynski was wise beyond his years and always willing to lend a hand. He enjoyed coaching young welders and was volunteering his time as a welding technical expert for Skills Canada NWT’s territorial skills competition.

“We are very pleased to be able to include this scholarship in our Student Awards program.” said Laurie Gault, chair of the YKCF. “Apprenticeships are a critical skill in high demand in the north and to be able to provide some financial assistance to aspiring welders and other tradespeople is a testament to Dusty’s legacy of helping others. We are very grateful to Dusty’s family and to Skills Canada NWT in making this transfer possible.”

“Dusty was an incredible supporter of Skills Canada NWT – not only a wonderful, enthusiastic volunteer, but a beloved community member,” stated Blake Moulton, executive director of Skills Canada NWT. “The Dustin Pidborochynski Memorial Scholarship Fund is a fantastic initiative that not only serves as a way to preserve Dusty’s spirit, but also strengthens skill development via financial assistance to Northwest Territories’ residents, who strive to pursue a career in Welding.

An award of $1,000 will be given to the successful applicant each year.