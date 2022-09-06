Following a $35,000 donation from the Yellowknife Community Foundation, Habitat for Humanity Northwest Territories feels it’s “one step closer to building an affordable home for a local family.”

Funds received by the housing-based organization will be put towards “capital costs for the construction of a four-bedroom home on Spence Road in Yellowknife.”

City council agreed to transfer building lots to Habitat for Humanity NWT following a meeting on March 28.

Four properties in the area of Spence Road and one in the Vale Islands area of Hay River were donated to Habitat for Humanity NWT for development purposes.

“We are extremely grateful to the Yellowknife Community Foundation for this incredible contribution and to their fund selection committee for their confidence and support of our work,” said Dave Hurley, president of Habitat for Humanity NWT. “It’s because of partners like the Yellowknife Community Foundation that we can continue to build strength, stability and self-reliance through affordable housing and provide a pathway to home ownership for a local family. We are so thankful for their support.”

Since 2014, Habitat for Humanity NWT has built five affordable family homes in the Northwest Territories, with the five in 2021 being in Yellowknife and Dettah.

According to the organization, plans to build at least eight more homes over the next four years are in place.

“Partner families pay an affordable, no-interest mortgage geared to their income, and complete 500 volunteer sweat equity hours in lieu of a down payment,” reads Habitat for Humanity NWT’s notice.

Jason Snaggs, grants committee chair of Yellowknife Community Foundation, stated, “The Yellowknife Community Foundation is delighted to support Habitat for Humanity Northwest Territories with the construction of a new home for a family in the Yellowknife region. We look forward to seeing the positive impact that this build will have, and others for families in the Northwest Territories.”

Homes currently under construction in Yellowknife and Hay River are anticipated to be complete in late fall 2022.