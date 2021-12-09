Yellowknife city council decided to make a big withdrawal from the bank to avoid a double-digit property tax increase next year.

They voted at a special committee meeting to draw $2 million from the city’s general fund in order to balance the budget with a 7.25 per cent increase. The first draft of the budget included a tax hike of nearly 13.5 per cent.

The plan is to increase taxes by 7.84 per cent in 2023.

This after the city saved on the operating costs of facilities shuttered during pandemic lockdowns, and similar emergency Covid-19 funding from senior levels of government.

Coun. Neils Konge said the lower tax increases should “make up to future councils what we stole from them here.” Only he and Coun. Stacie Smith voted against the plan.

Coun. Julian Morse agreed with the motion, saying “Doing all of that up front in one year is a bit of a tough pill to ask residents to swallow.”

“It puts us in a position of telling next council ‘you have to raise this much money for the decisions that we made.’”

Coun. Shauna Morgan disagreed with the withdrawal, saying that the City should limit how long it hangs onto COVID-related financial cushions. “Cushion is good, but there needs to be some limits on that,” she said.

She argued that a lower tax increase in the short term would allow residents and business owners to save and invest for the future.

Mayor Rebecca Alty worried that drawing too much down from the fund would leave too little for capital projects.

“I think we have some really big projects coming up, and I think we have some projects that we haven’t considered, like the lift stations,” she said.

The committee will continue its discussion of the budget Thursday at 5:30 p.m.

The nuts and bolts

During the meeting, the City’s administration calculated that drawing down the general fund by $1.5 million would bring the 2022 and 2023 tax increases even closer together. This would also leave the fund with a slightly higher balance at the end of 2023, at about $11.9 million instead of $11.4 million.

The City’s Budget Policy says that the general fund should be between 10 and 15 per cent of budgeted expenditures. However, this figure will be 20.4 per cent at the end of 2023 thanks to the $2 million drawdown plan.

On Tuesday, Dec. 7, the committee directed the administration to see if this would be possible given the current financial situation. On Wednesday, the City’s director of corporate services Sharolynn Woodward explained that the closest the City could come to this target would be between 16 and 17 per cent for both 2022 and 2023: This would be done by drawing down the general fund by about $4.3 million, and would have resulted in no tax increase for the year 2022, followed by an increase of 15.66 per cent for 2023. It would have left the City with a closing balance of just over $9 million for 2023.

Woodward said this option was not recommended: “It may look good this year, but in reality it pushes the challenges down the road, and may leave the city in a financially vulnerable position.”