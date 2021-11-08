Not implementing a proof of vaccination program could cost the city as much as $300,000 per year in lost user fees, Yellowknife city councillors heard Nov. 8.

Councillors took in a presentation on the proposed vaccine passport program for recreational facilities such as the Multiplex and the Fieldhouse. Implementing a program will allow the city to increase the respective capacities of its facilities, city manager Sheila Bassi-Kellett said. Not doing so would relegate those facilities to the territory-wide gathering limits of 25 people indoors, potentially costing the city at least $213,000 in lost entry fees every year, but they heard even with vaccine-checking, those capacities are likely to increase by just 10 to 35 people. She said the annual loss could reach $300,000.

Councillors are expected to vote on whether to implement such a program at their regular meeting tonight, which begins at 7 p.m. The technical update from Bassi-Kellett came a week after a majority of councillors indicated during another committee meeting that they would not support demanding proof of vaccination at city facilities.

Bassi-Kellett told the committee council received “a lot of emails” in the week since the committee and city’s last discussion on the topic, Nov. 1.

“Many members of the public and residents have been reaching out; many saying, ‘Gosh, I’ve never written to council before but here goes — I’m compelled to speak on this issue,’” she said.

“I am hugely respectful 0f where councillors are coming from and I know this has been a challenging issue given how strongly people feel about the issue,” Sheila Bassi-Kellett said.

She acknowledged as elected leaders councillors are “faced with issues that are not black and white” and said the issue before them is “a classic example.”

Should council agree to a proof-of-vaccine policy for using its facilities, Bassi-Kellett said the increased capacity the decision would allow for would mean city revenues would be “close to normal” based on comparable exemptions the CPHO has already granted user groups, like hockey leagues, in town.

She advised the committee that as an employer, the City of Yellowknife is legally required to provide a safe and healthy workplace for its staff and said this is hard to do when staff are working from home.

Committee members, all of whom currently serve as city councillors, agreed to further discuss the issue along with potential amendments ahead of a vote at tonight’s regular meeting of council.