The majority of cases of Covid-19 in Yellowknife are now linked to community transmission rather than the recent outbreak among the city’s under-housed residents, the Office of the Chief Public Health Officer announced late on Oct. 8.

While case numbers in the territorial capital continue to climb, numbers out of Behchokǫ̀ indicate transmission in the community is slowing down.

“The number of people with active COVID-19 has continued to grow in Yellowknife while in Behchokǫ̀ the numbers have decreased since yesterday but remain a cause for concern,” the release reads.

As Yellowknifers start their Thanksgiving long weekend with current public health restrictions barring residents from hosting guests in their homes, the OCPHO urged residents to “please celebrate responsibly.”

At the moment, there are 69 children under 12 years old with active cases of Covid-19 in the territory; though the OCPHO says, “national data continues to show that children remain at low risk of severe symptoms of Covid-19.”

To date, six people in the territory have died from Covid-19.