There are now 51 positive COVID-19 cases in Yellowknife.

Another three cases have been deemed “probable” and are waiting confirmation, according to the Office of the Chief Public Health Officer (OCPHO).

There are no new updates to the list of public exposure locations, the OCPHO said.

Over 90 per cent of the Yellowknife cluster are youth under 18 years of age, 65 per cent of which are experiencing symptoms.

As of May 7, 20 of the Yellowknife cases were indicated to have tested positive for the UK variant B.1.1.7. Monday’s news release did not indicate whether any of the additional cases were of the variant.

School closures remain in place in Yellowknife, Dettah, Ndilo and Behchoko.

Advertisement

The OCPHO stated that their goal right now it to test the contacts most likely exposed to the virus, including staff and students at N.J. Macpherson between April 26 and 30 and those identified as contacts at the public exposure risk locations. Those identified as potential contacts at the public exposure risk locations should also seek testing if they’re experiencing symptoms.

Remote work is “highly encouraged” for employees who are able and non-essential travel between Yellowknife, Dettah, Ndilo and Behchoko should be deferred until further notice.