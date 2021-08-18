Front-counter services at the Yellowknife RCMP Detachment are now closed to the public, for the time-being due to recent, rising confirmed cases of COVID-19.

Residents are asked to report criminal activity via telephone to 669-1111.

For immediate, emergency assistance, call 911.

Inspector Dyson Smith, Yellowknife detachment commander, stated in the release; “We have been preparing for this situation for months now and have policies and protocols in place. We will continue to respond to emergency calls for service 24/7 in the safest manner we can given the circumstances. Please look out for each other”.

The Yellowknife Detachment will continues with policing operations, but the front entrance is closed and locked.

There is a phone in the inside first vestibule of the Detachment if you cannot call in by any other means.

The RCMP detachments in Fort Good Hope, Norman Wells, Inuvik, Hay River and Deline are also closed to the public until further notice.