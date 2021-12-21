The Yellowknife Elks Lodge put animal welfare at the forefront of its priorities this holiday season, making a $10,000 contribution to the NWT SPCA on Dec. 18.

“We were not expecting such a generous donation at all,” said Nicole Spencer, president of the NWT SPCA. “We were extremely happy to get a gift like this. Ten thousand dollars is significant indeed.”

Along with local Elks former president, Nicole Bonnell, current president Jennie Howie and her daughter June were on hand to present the cheque to Spencer.

The money, raised through activities such as raffles and bingos, was allocated after consulting with various organizations in terms of their needs, according to Howie.

According to the NWT SPCA president, the money will be directed to medical costs and other overall operations of the organization.

“This will definitely be helpful for the health and welfare of our animals,” she said.

With regards to medical costs, this includes items such as vaccines, deworming and most sterilizations.

“All of the animals that we intake require basic medical care,” said Spencer.

The NWT SPCA remains grateful for the community response and funds donated to the organization overall, according to Spencer.

“We are really happy with the generosity of our community,” she said. “We have so much gratitude and are so fortunate to be living in a community that supports us so much. The public and local businesses are amazing! We could not operate without them.”