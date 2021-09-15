The City of Yellowknife’s Fall Community Showcase has been cancelled due to COVID-19, specifically with regards to restrictions.

“The current indoor gathering limit is 25, as per the most recent CPHO orders, and we were unable to accommodate the showcase,” said a city spokesperson.

There “is no plan to reschedule the showcase at this time,” according to the municipality.

The event was originally supposed to take place on Sept. 15 from 6 p.m. to 8 pm at the Yellowknife Community Arena. It was to feature non-profit organizations from the Yellowknife area that offer recreational and leisure activities for individuals, as well as families.

Those attending would have been able sign up for volunteering, register for programs, or learn about available services.

The showcase is among several Yellowknife events that have been cancelled to avoid continued spreading of COVID-19 during the latest outbreak.