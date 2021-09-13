Ongoing pandemic concerns have forced an early end to the farmers market season in Yellowknife.

The last market was to take place tomorrow, Sept. 14.

In a notice that was put out on Facebook, Yellowknife Farmers Market organizers wished to thank everyone that came out and supported the vendors this summer.

As well, they also extended thanks to “the vendors for all of their hard work in bringing local produce and products to our community.”

Thanks were also sent out to the musicians that helped to “[create] such a beautiful atmosphere for the market.”

This cancellation comes as another in an ever growing list of events that have had to be cancelled or put on hold due to the Yellowknife outbreak, including Harley’s Drag Lip Sync Contest and Yellowknife Pride workshops.

The YKFM concluded that it will be returning in 2022, while also hoping for citizens of the area to “stay safe and take care of each other.”