You have an idea for a new theme for Folk on the Rocks merchandise?

The festival’s organizers, who are preparing for the 2022 event, may have $2,500 for you.

That’s the budget for a new design concept for all merchandise associated with the upcoming 41st annual event. Thje proposal should “be an outline of a design concept.”

Only the designer whose concept is selected will be paid. The design will also be featured on the festival poster and in marketing campaigns, according to a bulletin posted to the festival’s website.

The deadline is Jan. 31. Send your entry, which will be limited to one pdf document no larger than 10MB, to Teresa Horosko at teresa@folkontherocks.com.