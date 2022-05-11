Firefighters responded to a fire on Jeske Crescent on the afternoon of Wednesday, May 11.

Smoke was seen coming from the building around 2:30 p.m., although there did not appear to be any exterior damage to the building, and responders had succeeded in controlling the fire by 3:30 p.m.

About ten firefighters were on scene. It was not immediately clear what caused the fire, or if there were any injuries.

A spokesperson for the City of Yellowknife acknowledged receipt of questions did not return a response in time for publication.