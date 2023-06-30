A number of events to celebrate Canada Day have been organized by the city.

Mayor Rebecca Alty shared plans for July 1, beginning with the Canada Day parade, which starts at 11 a.m. Alty will lead the parade from the start.

“Myself and Coun. (Garett) Cochrane confirmed that we’re walking in the parade with the flags,” Alty said. “It’s kind of nice being at the beginning.”

Her Worship expressed excitement for the upcoming celebrations and encouraged residents to come down to Somba K’e Park for some “nice free fun” later in the day. She mentioned that there are some changes this year with the entertainment being shifted to after 4 p.m., making it a longer day of celebration.

“If folks want to come down, they can pack a picnic lunch,” she said. “There will be some food vendors, but if you want to stick around for the whole day, make sure you bring some water and snacks.”

The Rotary Club of Yellowknife was encouraging participants of the parade to get creative with their entries. SOme of the options include walking in a group with a flag or banner, riding a decorated bicycle, walking dogs, showcasing radio-control models, decorating vehicles, pulling a flatbed trailer with a display or coming up with something unique.

“Rotarians have been working very hard planning the historic and inclusive Rotary Community Parade on Canada Day for months now,” said James O’Connor, the club’s director of public relations. “There are several entries already listed and many more coming in each day — including right up to the start of the parade. We’re excited to have it unfold on Saturday. We’re just hoping for good weather.”

Accroding to the city’s website, the events at Somba K’e Park will kick off at 1 p.m with the opening of the Kids Zone and entertainment from Bella Beats and the Yellowknife Gymnastics Club. The activities include face painting, bouncy castles and a balloon artist/magician.