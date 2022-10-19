Yellowknife realized a 7.7 per cent increase in the consumer price index in September compared to the same period one year earlier, according to Statistics Canada data released on Wednesday.

That was a larger hike than the national rate (6.9 per cent) and outpaced other Northern jurisdictions such as Whitehorse (7.5 per cent) and Iqaluit (five per cent). Edmonton rang in at 5.9 per cent inflation.

Overall, food prices in Yellowknife rose by 11.2 per cent from September 2021 to September 2022. Fruit and nuts jumped most at 18.9 per cent. Bakery and cereal rose by 16.1 per cent, and vegetables were up by 15.6 per cent year over year.

Gasoline was down from its peak in June, but was still 15.9 per cent more expensive than in September 2021.