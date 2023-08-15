Inflation in Yellowknife rose 2.5 per cent in July, lower than the national average of 3.3 per cent.

Food prices have stabilized since May but that didn’t prevent an 11.3 per cent increase in the overall price of food in Yellowknife between July 2022 and July 2023, according to the NWT Bureau of Statistics, which analyzed Statistics Canada’s data.

Dairy and eggs have risen the most at 19.9 per cent. That category was followed by bakery and cereal (17.1 per cent) and fruit and nuts (16.7 per cent).

Food from restaurants jumped by 7.7 per cent over the same period.

Gasoline prices measured 16.5 per cent lower than last July, which has somewhat offset the higher price of food.

The All-Items Consumer Price Index for Edmonton was 2.3 per cent higher, 2.6 per cent for Iqaluit and 5.2 per cent for Whitehorse during the same period.