Hay River man, Levi Cayen, the fourth and final person convicted in the death of Alex Norwegian, was found guilty of manslaughter, March 12.

Norwegian was found beaten, bloodied and frozen in his car on the K’atl’odeeche Reserve on Dec. 28, 2017.

After receiving instructions by Justice Shannon Smallwood on Friday, March 11, the jury returned Saturday evening, March 12, with their verdict.

During the four-week trial, the jury heard from a battery of witnesses including RCMP officers, associates of the victim and Cayen, and forensic experts.

Manslaughter carries a maximum sentence of life imprisonment although typically ranges from four to seven years.

Cayen is scheduled to be sentenced at 10 a.m. on May 26.