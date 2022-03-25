Yellowknife library is hosting a two-day Digital Storytelling Workshop in collaboration with Digital NWT.

The free course runs Saturday, March 26 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. to Sunday, March 27, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

“The goal of the course is to improve digital literacy and enable participants to tell their unique stories,” Brad Cremasco, public services librarian, told Yellowknifer.

“The course is designed in a way to encourage Indigenous peoples to record their traditions, as many are passed down orally,” said Cremasco, who will help DigitalNWT manage the library space and equipment for the course.

Each participant is equipped with a microphone and earphones and take their work home on a memory stick.

“The storytelling course is structured around the analogy of setting up a canvas tent,” Cremasco said.

The tent analogy is presented through six short videos highlighting key aspects of digital storytelling, featuring Dëneze Nakehk’o, Jennie Vandermeer, Pat Kane, Kyle Napier, Jacey Firth-Hagen, and Leanne Goose — who was also one of the course developers.

Part of the course is explained through illustrations by Nigit’stil Norbert.

“It’s a hands-on concept starting with developing an idea, story board, then learning how to record and then basic editing,” said Cremasco.

Computers for Schools will provide each participant a laptop and accessories to take home and use to further develop their ideas.

This is the first time the course has been offered in person at YPL.

Cremasco says Covid-19-related health restrictions restricted the group to online courses, which she called, “challenging.”

The workshop will conclude with a screening of the student’s work and discussion.

“I hope that the participants in this course will gain confidence in the use of computers and storytelling so that they are better able to share their knowledge and experiences with a wider community through technology.”

Spaces are still available in this course. Send an email to library@yellowknife.ca to register.