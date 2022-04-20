Six coloured matts lie under a white cardboard tree with green and blue balloon leaves.

Surrounded by rows of books, children found their spot in front of the storyteller, library technician Kris Solowy.

In a top hat, whiskers and bunny nose, Solowy reads from a picture book.

On April 16, the Yellowknife Library hosted an Easter-themed read-a-long and craft session, which was attended by eight children and their parents.

“Can I take off my boots?” one tiny patron asked Solowy, who replied without missing a beat.

“We might be doing some hopping so you may want to,” she said.

Solowy led the group in a song to the tune of B-I-N-G-O but instead, B-U-N-N-Y.

The children oscillated between quiet listening, singing, hopping, and jumping up to browse the shelves.

The young families took pictures in front of the Easter display before moving to the boardroom for arts and crafts.

“Through events like these we want to show children that the library is a wonderful place to be,” said Solowy. “We hope to foster lifelong readers, lifelong learners, and put them onto a path where they love books.”