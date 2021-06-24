A friend with a million-dollar LOTTO MAX ticket is a friend indeed.

A group of six people are saying farewell to debt after confirming that they collectively won one of the $1 million lottery prizes earlier this week.

Pedro Patigdas, his wife Conecita, daughter Phoebe and coworkers Arleen Vuorela, Wendy Meek and Maree Oglivie, the “Patigdas Group,” bought the ticket at Glen’s Independent Grocer in downtown Yellowknife.

“Call the group! Call the group!” Pedro screamed to his wife after scanning the winning ticket.

The winners declined to speak to the media, but the NWT and Nunavut Lotteries Corp. said in a news release issued June 24 that “a couple” of the winners plan to travel.

And, as Conecita said:

“We’re all going to be debt-free!”