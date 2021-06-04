Hundreds of people poured into the streets on June 4 as part of the Dene Nation’s commemorative walk for the 215 Kamloops children found in unmarked graves.

Yellowknifers gathered at the former site of Akaitcho Hall, the city’s former residential school around noon before proceeding to St. Patrick Catholic Church, Holy Trinity Anglican Church, and the Northwest Territories RCMP G Division for speeches.

The march ended at Somba K’e Civic Plaza where leading guests of honour shared their stories as residential school survivors and the need for justice regarding Canada’s historic treatment of Indigenous peoples.

“Today, we are walking on new ground and a new path for ourselves,” National Chief Norman Yakeleya said. “We thank the children for waking up a nation of people across Canada to say no more will we be treated this way.”

The presence of chiefs from across the Northwest Territories added gravity to the solemn gathering at Somba K’e Civic Plaza. Tlicho Grand Chief George Mackenzie, Grand Chief Wilbert Kochon of the Sahtu Dene Council, Chief Gerry Cheezie of the Salt River First Nation, and the Yellowknives Dene First Nation Chiefs Ed Sangris (Dettah) and Ernest Betsina (N’dilo) stood together, presenting a united front.

The march culminated in feeding of the fire and water ceremonies at the plaza’s amphitheatre with prayers and a drum dance. Those who spoke stressed the need to celebrate and honour children to ensure that residential schools never happen again.

Paul Andrew, a residential school survivor and broadcaster from Tulita, gave a stirring speech at the footsteps of the Catholic Church. As small children in the crowd played, Andrew spoke of the need to ensure children are loved and cared for by their families.

“No children (should ever) again should be separated from their family and no children should ever be separated from their mother, especially” he thundered.

“We’re going to take these little ones here and make the best possible future for them. They deserve better.”

Many young people from St. Patrick High School and Sir John Franklin School were present as were several families with little ones.

Some of the crowd were dressed in orange or adorned orange ribbons to commemorate residential school survivors.