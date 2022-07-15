Yellowknife’s mayor will seek a second term in office this fall.

Mayor Rebecca Alty announced her bid for re-election on her social media page on Friday, July 15, promising to bring back the purple signs that marked her first campaign.

“During my 10 years on council – six as a city councillor and four as mayor – it’s been an honour to serve and I would be honoured to serve another four years,” Alty wrote in a social media post. “It’s not an easy job, but it’s definitely rewarding.”

She was first elected as a councillor in 2012, serving two terms. She won her first term as mayor in 2018, gaining 55 per cent of the vote and succeeding Mark Heyck, who did not vie for a third term.

Alty said more details about her platform are forthcoming.

“I look forward to continuing to chat with residents about their issues, concerns, suggestions and dreams for the future of our community,” she said.

The municipal election is scheduled for Monday, Oct. 17. The deadline for nominations is Monday, Sept. 19 at 3 p.m.