Folks in communities across the Northwest Territories are doing what they can to help support the impacted people of Hay River and Kátł’odeeche First Nation as the current flood situation continues to leave a devastating impact.

After arriving at the Yellowknife Multiplex on Thursday due to an evacuation order, the scene at the facility was an emotional one for many who have had their lives changed so drastically.

Numbers that came in from the territorial government on May 13 at 5 p.m. show the following with regards to where evacuees are currently:

Yellowknife Multiplex – 510 evacuees registered (200 staying at the reception centre, 310 staying elsewhere).

Fort Smith Arena – 53 evacuees

Enterprise – 21 evacuees

Fort Providence – 91 evacuees

Fort Simpson and Fort Resolution are also providing assistance.

On top of the current situation with Hay River and Kátł’odeeche First Nation, reports from the territorial government say that seven homes have been impacted by localized flooding in Fort Liard. Some fuel spills were also reported and seven individuals affected.

As well, flooding in Jean Marie River remains a risk – with the town currently reporting that the water is close to Evacuation Alert levels. Territorial government stands ready to assist where necessary.

READ MORE: Flood Update

Yellowknife support for Hay River, Kátł’odeeche First Nation

Doing what they can to assist in the City, Yellowknife residents have been supporting those going through this trying time by opening their doors, their arms, and their hearts with an outpouring of donations ranging from food to funds.

“Yellowknife people are absolutely tripping over themselves to offer support, and that is fantastic” city manager Sheila Bassi-Kellett said during a discussion with the Yellowknifer on Thursday.”

RELATED REPORTING: City provides shelter to flood affected evacuees at Multiplex

“We know that a number of (community) businesses have already stepped up, they stepped up right away really early this morning to provide support,” she said with regards to evacuees coming on May 12.

As well, the Yellowknife Chamber of Commerce has also been very proactive in coordinating their contributions.

Moving past Thursday, people don’t have to look to far to see businesses doing what they can in order support of flood victims.

“Yellowknife Motors would like to invite our Hay River friends and family to a complimentary barbeque on Sunday, May 15, between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. at the Multiplex Arena in Yellowknife,” reads a post from Yellowknife Motors.

“The Salvation Army is ready to accept clothing and footwear donations for distribution to flood evacuees. Bring your new or gently used item to the church entrance at 45th and Franklin,” reads another post from The Salvation Army. “Donations accepted Saturday and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.”

The Crazy Indian Brotherhood putting on a barbeque at the Multiplex to help out flood affected individuals. Photo courtesy of Hay River Helps

As well, the Crazy Indian Brotherhood also put on a barbeque to assist affected individuals at the Multiplex on May 14 until 2 p.m.

As well, Hay River community members, like Bhreagh Ingarfield and Thomas Whittaker, have been receiving numerous items from different organizations and businesses in the City.

“We have been hard at work the past three days, keeping busy collecting for Hay River and Paradise,” Ingarfield’s post read.

The list of donations can be found below, as listed by Ingarfield:

“Gastown has very generously loaned a large enclosed trailer, which will be used to store and distribute these supplies in Hay River, so as to not overload the community centre;

Kavanaugh Brother will be contributing a truck and driver to pull the trailer (too heavy for my truck with all the donations!);

Midnight Petroleum reached out directly, and will be contributing fuel for transport between Yellowknife and Hay River;

The Salvation Army has generously donated a variety of clothing (including shoes) for folks of all ages and sizes;

Tundra Transfer has donated 30 large jugs of water for distribution;

Borealis Pet Specialities has donated dog and cat beds as well as pet foods;

Ron’s Equipment Rentals has loaned a trash pump for water clearance;

Igloo Building Supplies has contributed miscellaneous tools for cleanup;

Glen’s Independent Grocer has supplied some non-perishables to be distributed to the community centre as needed.

Bartle and Gibson has added a utility pump with a hose;

Arctic Turf has added hoses to the load, and additional trailer if needed.”

“The generosity of Yellowknife residents is unbelievable,” Ingarfield’s post concluded.