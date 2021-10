A lawyer defending a Yellowknife pub against a public health violation ticket entered a not guilty plea in court Oct. 20.

The Monkey Tree wsa issued a $5,175 ticket by a public health inspector Dec. 15, 2020 for violating a capacity limit imposed by the Office of the Chief Public Health Officer.

Steven Whitehead entered the not guilty plea on behalf of the restaurant’s owners.

A trial date is expected to be set when the case returns to court Nov. 17.