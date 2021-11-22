A fundraiser for the family of the late Elke’s Table owner has surpassed its goal in just two days.

Elke Richter owned and operated the German-Mediterranean fusion restaurant on 47th street for more than five years. She passed away on Nov. 16 after a short battle with glioblastoma.

In the days following her passing, a GoFundMe was created with the goal of raising $3,000 for Richter’s family.

“Elke Richter was born in Dresden, Germany, and came to Yellowknife many years ago,” the GoFundMe page reads. “She was working at the famous Bullock’s Bistro dreaming of her own restaurant.”

Elke would open her own restaurant in 2016. “Since then she proudly served Mediterranean cuisine that also included Schnitzel, Gyros, delicious homemade bread and of course fresh whitefish,” the page reads. “She was always smiling and in good spirits working the restaurant with her daughter.”

As of Nov. 23, donations totalled more than $4,000.

“Thank you all very much for your generosity; It is so wonderful to see that the fundraising goal of $3,000 has been surpassed so quickly,” reads a post from the fundraiser’s creator. “The fundraising campaign will remain open for donations.”

Donors took to the comments section to express their condolences. “My heart goes [out] to you Shania. Your mother is and was a great friend,” wrote one donor, Diane Perrino. “She will always be in my heart.”