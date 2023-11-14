Two people have been arrested in relation to a snowmobile theft on Monday evening.

According to a release Tuesday afternoon, Yellowknife RCMP were tipped off by a motorist who said they had seen a Facebook post and video about the theft and were following a truck that was suspected in being involved in the stealing of the sleds the night before.

Police were able to locate the vehicle and arrested the pair suspected to be involved. The sleds were not recovered and the incident is still under investigation. No charges have yet been laid.

If you have any information about this or if you know where either the snowmobiles or trailer are, you’re asked to contact Yellowknife RCMP at 867-669-1111 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). You can also submit a tip online at www.nwtnu.crimestoppersweb.com.