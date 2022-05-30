On Friday, May 27, Yellowknife RCMP received a report from an employee of the downtown liquor store on 49th Street that two young persons had entered the store to steal alcohol.

Following an investigation, it was determined the youth were stopped from entering the store which resulted in one of the youths threatening to stab an employee, as well as punch the employee who issued the report.

A 14 year old and 16 year old were arrested nearby for robbery as well as breaches of a court order. Both youths have been remanded into custody.

The employee did not require medical treatment.

