Yellowknife RCMP made two impaired driving arrests on Saturday, Sept. 10, following a tip and a report which were received during the morning and early evening, respectively.

Regarding the first arrest, which occurred after 10:30 a.m., Yellowknife RCMP had received a tip from the community in Dettah of the impaired driver who was heading into Yellowknife.

“A traffic stop positioned on the Ingraham Trail ensued after this vehicle observed by police to cross the shoulder divider of the road multiple times,” reads the RCMP’s notice.

The driver, a 29 year-old-woman from Yellowknife, would fail a roadside screening test, with samples of their breath also being twice above the legal limit.

As a result, she faces impaired driver charges.

The second arrest came after 6:30 p.m. when Yellowknife RCMP heard of an “erratic driver” in the area of the Sand Pits in Yellowknife.

The vehicle was observed to have bounced off the ditch multiple times.

Following a patrol made by RCMP, a “62 year-old man from Ontario failed a roadside screening device and later provided samples of their breath nearly three times the legal limit.”

The man also faces impaired driving charges.

Anyone who suspects impaired driving contact the Yellowknife RCMP at 669-1111. In the event of an emergency call, 911.