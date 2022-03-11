Yellowknife RCMP responded to an attempted break-in at the Kingpin Bowling Centre, March 4.

RELATED REPORTING: Hungry Wolf burglarized twice in 24 hours (but still open)

After investigating, police say they found the suspect had not been able to gain entry to the business and had since left the scene.

Surveillance footage from inside the business showed the suspect attempting to enter the bowling alley, causing minor damage to the entrance in the process.

The incident is still under investigation and anyone who recognizes the suspect or has information about this incident is asked to contact the Yellowknife RCMP at 669-1111 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or www.nwtnu.crimestoppersweb.com. In the event of an emergency call, 9-1-1.