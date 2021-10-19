Yellowknife RCMP are warning the public to secure their vehicles after receiving nearly a dozen reports of auto theft.

Between Sept. 1 and Oct. 18, city police received 11 reports of vehicles being stolen.

These reports range all over the city. In five of the incidents reported, the keys had been left in the vehicle.

As cold weather returns, many drivers will be running the vehicles to warm up or keep warm. The police remind motorists not to leave their vehicles running while unattended.

Keys should not be left unsecured in the vehicle, as this provides a crime of opportunity.

The Mounties advise to park your vehicle in a brightly-lit space, preferably near a street light, if after dark.

As well, lock your doors and secure the keys away from the vehicle. Do not to leave cash or valuables inside.

In relation to the 11 recently reported auto thefts, Yellowknife RCMP are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying potential suspects.

At this time, locations are too varied to indicate a specific target area. Anyone who has observed suspicious activity in the city is asked to report the information.

If you witness suspicious activity, please call the local RCMP at 669-1111, or, if an emergency, dial 9-1-1.