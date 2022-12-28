A 30-year-old Yellowknife man is facing a slue of charges following multiple break-and-enters earlier this week.

The first one happened just before 2:30 a.m. on Monday when Yellowknife RCMP received a report of an alarm going off at a business on 44 St. According to a press release issued Wednesday, security on location told police that an unknown person had jumped a fence and gained access to the building. Upon arriving, police noticed footprints in the snow leaving the building.

When they entered the building, officers found a damaged alarm box along with a ransacked office.

A couple of hours later, police received another call of an alarm going off at a business on Bretzlaff Dr. Police arrived and spotted a man walking away from the building. Officers determined that the footprints left at the scene were a match to the ones found earlier on. The man began to run away from police and after a brief foot chase, he was arrested without incident.

The man was subsequently found in possession of miscellaneous property from both businesses.

He’s now facing charges including two counts of breaking and entering into a business, two counts of possession of property obtained by crime, possession of a prohibited weapon, carrying a concealed weapon, two counts of mischief under $5,000, resisting arrest, and multiple counts of breaching a court release order.

The investigation in both break-and-enters in ongoing and if you have any details which might help, you’re asked to call Yellowknife RCMP at 669-1111 or Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). You can also leave a tip anonymously online by visiting www.nwtnu.crimestoppersweb.com.