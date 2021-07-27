Yellowknife RCMP charged a man in connection with an alleged assault at a downtown business, July 22.

RCMP were called to the scene for an alleged assault at 7:40 PM and found a man unconscious.

The man was transported by EMS to Stanton Territorial Hospital and then medevacked Edmonton for further treatment.

Following an investigation into the incident RCMP identified a male suspect. Richard Robert Smith was arrested July 24 as he was attempting to board a plane. He is charged with aggravated assault, assault causing bodily harm, and failure to comply.