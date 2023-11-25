Yellowknife RCMP are asking anyone who has information on a body that was found early this morning to come forward.

Police say they were called to a residence on 47 Street at 2:57 a.m. Saturday morning after people reported seeing an unresponsive person lying on the ground. When police arrived with Emergency Medical Services, the male was declared dead on-scene.

“This incident remains under investigation,” said NT RCMP media relations officer Cpl. Matt Halstead. “The Northwest Territories RCMP Major Crime Unit and Forensic Identification Section are leading the investigation and there will be an increased police presence in the area throughout the day.”

Anyone who has information about this incident is asked to contact the Yellowknife RCMP at 669-1111 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or www.nwtnu.crimestoppersweb.com. In the event of an emergency call, 911.