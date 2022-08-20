Yellowknife RCMP is investigating what it’s calling a suspicious death overnight Saturday.

In a press release issued Saturday afternoon, police were called to a downtown apartment complex in the early morning hours and, upon arrival, found a deceased male in one of the units.

With the death being treated as suspicious, the NT RCMP Major Crimes Unit and Forensic Identification Unit have been called in to help with the investigation. No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

The apartment complex itself wasn’t named in the release, nor was there a description of either a suspect or a person of interest.

If you have any information about what happened, you’re asked to contact Yellowknife RCMP at 669-1111 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.