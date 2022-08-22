Yellowknife RCMP are investigating two break and enters that occurred during the weekend on 48 Street and 50 Avenue.

On Aug. 20 at 8:14 a.m., police arrived on the scene at 48 Street and determined a “quantity of merchandise had been stolen from (the) business” after finding that a window had been smashed.

The following day, at approximately 7 a.m., police received a report that a window had been smashed at a commercial property on 50 Avenue.

Officers determined that no items appeared to have been stolen from the business.

Both investigations continue with the assistance of “G” Division Forensic Identification Section.

Anyone who has information about this incident is asked to contact the Yellowknife RCMP at 669-1111 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or www.nwtnu.crimestoppersweb.com. In the event of an emergency call, 911.